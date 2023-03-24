Investment Partners LTD. Has $323,000 Stock Holdings in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Investment Partners LTD. lessened its holdings in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) by 25.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 456 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 158 shares during the period. Investment Partners LTD.’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $323,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BLK. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its position in shares of BlackRock by 275.0% during the third quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 45 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in BlackRock by 78.6% in the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 50 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Horan Securities Inc. lifted its position in BlackRock by 72.7% in the 4th quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 38 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Align Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Twin Tree Management LP bought a new stake in BlackRock in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. 77.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at BlackRock

In other BlackRock news, Director Stephen Cohen sold 1,149 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $753.46, for a total value of $865,725.54. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,135 shares in the company, valued at $3,115,557.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other BlackRock news, Director J. Richard Kushel sold 575 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $689.06, for a total value of $396,209.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,670 shares in the company, valued at $3,217,910.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen Cohen sold 1,149 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $753.46, for a total transaction of $865,725.54. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,115,557.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,839 shares of company stock worth $3,578,947 over the last three months. 1.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BlackRock Price Performance

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $540.00 to $680.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of BlackRock in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $820.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of BlackRock in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of BlackRock from $821.00 to $813.00 in a research report on Sunday, January 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of BlackRock from $741.00 to $825.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, BlackRock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $740.92.

Shares of NYSE:BLK opened at $651.78 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $97.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.20, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 2.99 and a quick ratio of 2.99. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $706.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $680.42. BlackRock, Inc. has a one year low of $503.12 and a one year high of $788.65.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 13th. The asset manager reported $8.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.99 by $0.94. BlackRock had a net margin of 28.97% and a return on equity of 14.38%. The firm had revenue of $4.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.16 billion. Research analysts predict that BlackRock, Inc. will post 34.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BlackRock Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 7th were given a dividend of $5.00 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 6th. This is a boost from BlackRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $4.88. This represents a $20.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.07%. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio is 58.91%.

About BlackRock

(Get Rating)

BlackRock, Inc engages in providing investment management, risk management, and advisory services for institutional and retail clients worldwide. Its products include single and multi-asset class portfolios investing in equities, fixed income, alternatives, and money market instruments. The company was founded by Susan L.

