Investment Partners LTD. Sells 10,459 Shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Investment Partners LTD. decreased its stake in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Get Rating) by 75.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,392 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 10,459 shares during the period. Investment Partners LTD.’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $208,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 434.0% in the third quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 769 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $303,000. Mirova bought a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Mutual Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 182.0% in the fourth quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 25,324 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,553,000 after purchasing an additional 16,343 shares during the period. Finally, Thomasville National Bank raised its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 2.0% in the third quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 187,599 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $12,964,000 after purchasing an additional 3,732 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently issued reports on D. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $60.00 to $57.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $76.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $66.00 to $61.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Dominion Energy in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $62.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.08.

Dominion Energy Price Performance

D stock opened at $52.22 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.60. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $52.03 and a one year high of $88.78. The stock has a market cap of $43.61 billion, a PE ratio of 47.91, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.45. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $63.50.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The utilities provider reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.03. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 5.79% and a return on equity of 13.35%. The business had revenue of $4.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.21 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.90 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dominion Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 3rd were paid a $0.6675 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 2nd. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.11%. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 244.95%.

Dominion Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Dominion Energy, Inc engages in the production and distribution of energy. It operates through following business segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, Contracted Assets, and Corporate and Other. The Corporate and Other segment focuses on corporate, service company, non-controlling interest in Dominion privatization, and non-regulated retail energy marketing operations.

Further Reading

