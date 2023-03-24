Investment Partners LTD. Sells 2,251 Shares of Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF)

Investment Partners LTD. decreased its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF – Get Rating) by 25.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,440 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,251 shares during the period. Investment Partners LTD.’s holdings in Fidelity National Financial were worth $242,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of FNF. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Fidelity National Financial by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,877,107 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,410,358,000 after buying an additional 1,250,233 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 53.3% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,124,162 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $103,744,000 after buying an additional 738,910 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 86.2% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,578,356 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $57,531,000 after buying an additional 730,861 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 282.6% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 898,109 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,194,000 after buying an additional 663,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its position in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 79.5% during the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,343,763 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,666,000 after buying an additional 594,970 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $53.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $47.00 target price on shares of Fidelity National Financial in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Fidelity National Financial in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $47.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $60.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.00.

NYSE FNF opened at $33.03 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.15. The stock has a market cap of $8.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.12 and a beta of 1.36. Fidelity National Financial, Inc. has a 12-month low of $31.84 and a 12-month high of $50.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by ($0.22). Fidelity National Financial had a return on equity of 22.52% and a net margin of 9.83%. The company had revenue of $2.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.98 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.16 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 46.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Fidelity National Financial, Inc. will post 4.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 16th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.45%. Fidelity National Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.23%.

Fidelity National Financial, Inc engages in the provision of title insurance and transaction services to the real estate and mortgage industries. Its services include title insurance, escrow and other title-related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and reconveyances, and home warranty products and technology and transaction services to the real estate and mortgage industries.

