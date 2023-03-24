Investment Partners LTD. Sells 2,463 Shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD)

Investment Partners LTD. reduced its position in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Get Rating) (TSE:TD) by 40.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,635 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,463 shares during the quarter. Investment Partners LTD.’s holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank were worth $235,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in TD. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 67,240,327 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,123,850,000 after acquiring an additional 2,238,912 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 36,534,597 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,263,283,000 after buying an additional 245,841 shares in the last quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. grew its position in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 13,546,200 shares of the bank’s stock worth $837,261,000 after acquiring an additional 754,071 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 13,191,055 shares of the bank’s stock worth $816,926,000 after acquiring an additional 97,866 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 11,288,200 shares of the bank’s stock worth $738,624,000 after acquiring an additional 760,101 shares during the last quarter. 49.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TD has been the topic of a number of research reports. Desjardins boosted their price objective on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$105.00 to C$106.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$96.00 to C$98.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Scotiabank upgraded Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Toronto-Dominion Bank in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $100.57.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Stock Down 0.8 %

Toronto-Dominion Bank Increases Dividend

TD stock opened at $56.36 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $103.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.90. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a fifty-two week low of $56.19 and a fifty-two week high of $82.38. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $65.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $64.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 6th will be paid a $0.721 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 5th. This is an increase from Toronto-Dominion Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.12%. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio is 44.71%.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Company Profile

The Toronto-Dominion Bank engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. The Canadian Retail segment offers various financial products and services, as well as telephone, Internet, and mobile banking services.

