Investment Partners LTD. Sells 2,555 Shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Investment Partners LTD. trimmed its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 59.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,779 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,555 shares during the quarter. Investment Partners LTD.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $474,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 1,806.9% in the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 4,430,360 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,183,814,000 after buying an additional 4,198,026 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 146.1% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 376,984 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $100,753,000 after purchasing an additional 1,195,481 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust in the third quarter valued at $230,774,000. Centiva Capital LP grew its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 862.3% in the second quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 963,300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $269,994,000 after purchasing an additional 863,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, QVR LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 100.3% in the 3rd quarter. QVR LLC now owns 2,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $668,000 after acquiring an additional 751,100 shares during the period. 43.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of QQQ opened at $309.75 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $296.77 and a 200-day moving average of $284.76. Invesco QQQ Trust has a one year low of $254.26 and a one year high of $371.83.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.472 per share. This represents a $1.89 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 20th.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

