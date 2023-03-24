Investment Partners LTD. Sells 36,737 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Investment Partners LTD. trimmed its position in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 52.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,902 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 36,737 shares during the period. Investment Partners LTD.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $1,686,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Front Street Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Pfizer by 4.3% during the first quarter. Front Street Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,168 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $268,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Lindenwold Advisors raised its position in shares of Pfizer by 1.0% in the third quarter. Lindenwold Advisors now owns 21,151 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $926,000 after buying an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Pfizer by 1.6% in the second quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 13,618 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $714,000 after buying an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC raised its position in shares of Pfizer by 0.6% in the third quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 34,338 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,503,000 after buying an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. raised its position in shares of Pfizer by 0.7% in the third quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. now owns 33,978 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,487,000 after buying an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. 67.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PFE shares. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded shares of Pfizer from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $51.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Monday, March 6th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $43.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Pfizer from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $47.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $53.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.38.

NYSE PFE opened at $40.18 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $226.79 billion, a PE ratio of 7.33, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.64. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $42.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.22. Pfizer Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $39.23 and a fifty-two week high of $56.32.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $24.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.40 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 31.27% and a return on equity of 42.03%. Pfizer’s revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.08 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 3.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Pfizer news, major shareholder Pfizer Inc purchased 1,811,594 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.76 per share, for a total transaction of $4,999,999.44. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 5,952,263 shares in the company, valued at $16,428,245.88. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm works across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

