Investment Partners LTD. Sells 7,974 Shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Investment Partners LTD. decreased its position in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating) by 54.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,800 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 7,974 shares during the period. Investment Partners LTD.’s holdings in Corning were worth $217,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Corning during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Standard Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Corning during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. CI Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of Corning by 981.9% during the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,017 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 923 shares in the last quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Corning during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Core Alternative Capital increased its holdings in shares of Corning by 488.3% during the 3rd quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 1,206 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,001 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.79% of the company’s stock.

Corning Stock Performance

NYSE:GLW opened at $32.66 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $34.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.33. The company has a market cap of $27.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.21, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.44. Corning Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $28.98 and a fifty-two week high of $38.71.

Corning Increases Dividend

Corning ( NYSE:GLW Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The electronics maker reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $3.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.54 billion. Corning had a return on equity of 14.82% and a net margin of 9.27%. The company’s revenue was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.54 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Corning Incorporated will post 2.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.43%. This is an increase from Corning’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 27th. Corning’s dividend payout ratio is presently 72.73%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP John Z. Zhang sold 4,655 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total transaction of $167,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 5,744 shares in the company, valued at approximately $206,784. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Li Fang sold 19,909 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.17, for a total transaction of $700,199.53. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP John Z. Zhang sold 4,655 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total value of $167,580.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 5,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $206,784. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.36% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group boosted their target price on Corning from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Corning from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Corning from $44.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. Susquehanna upped their price objective on Corning from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Corning in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.78.

Corning Profile

Corning, Inc engages in the provision of glass for notebook computers, flat panel desktop monitors, display televisions, and other information display applications, carrier network and enterprise network products for the telecommunications industry, ceramic substrates for gasoline and diesel engines in automotive and heavy-duty vehicle markets, laboratory products for the scientific community and polymer products for biotechnology applications, optical materials for the semiconductor industry and the scientific community, and polycrystalline silicon products and other technologies.

See Also

