Investors Buy High Volume of Put Options on Elys Game Technology (NASDAQ:ELYS)

Elys Game Technology, Corp. (NASDAQ:ELYS – Get Rating) was the target of some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Investors purchased 542 put options on the company. This represents an increase of 885% compared to the average volume of 55 put options.

Institutional Trading of Elys Game Technology

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ELYS. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Elys Game Technology by 668.6% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 118,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 103,295 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Elys Game Technology by 112.5% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 143,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 76,070 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Elys Game Technology in the 2nd quarter worth about $117,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Elys Game Technology by 132.5% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 14,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 8,450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp bought a new stake in shares of Elys Game Technology during the first quarter valued at about $42,000. 8.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Elys Game Technology alerts:

Elys Game Technology Price Performance

NASDAQ ELYS opened at $0.53 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market cap of $20.57 million, a PE ratio of -0.69 and a beta of 3.04. Elys Game Technology has a 52 week low of $0.11 and a 52 week high of $2.48. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.46.

About Elys Game Technology

Elys Game Technology Corp. engages in the provision of leisure gaming products and services. Its suite of products includes e-sports, virtual sports, online casino, poker, bingo, interactive games, and slots. It operates through the following segments: Betting Establishments, Betting Platform Software and Services, and All Other.

