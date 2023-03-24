Investors Purchase Large Volume of Call Options on Forte Biosciences (NASDAQ:FBRX)

Forte Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBRX – Get Rating) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Traders acquired 30,205 call options on the company. This is an increase of 1,663% compared to the typical daily volume of 1,713 call options.

Forte Biosciences Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:FBRX opened at $0.98 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $19.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.27 and a beta of 0.64. Forte Biosciences has a 1 year low of $0.90 and a 1 year high of $1.59. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.04.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Forte Biosciences

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Forte Biosciences by 40.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 647,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $692,000 after buying an additional 186,159 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Forte Biosciences by 105.0% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 444,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $475,000 after acquiring an additional 227,429 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Forte Biosciences during the 2nd quarter worth $77,000. Finally, BML Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Forte Biosciences during the 4th quarter valued at $1,461,000. 45.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Forte Biosciences

Forte Biosciences, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the provision of dermatology products and services. The firm’s lead product includes FB-401, which is a live biotherapeutic for the treatment of inflammatory skin disease, including pediatric and adult patients with atopic dermatitis.

