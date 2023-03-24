IO Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:IOBT) Forecasted to Post Q4 2023 Earnings of ($0.68) Per Share

IO Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:IOBT – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q4 2023 EPS estimates for IO Biotech in a research report issued on Monday, March 20th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Howerton expects that the company will earn ($0.68) per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for IO Biotech’s current full-year earnings is ($2.71) per share.
IOBT has been the subject of several other reports. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of IO Biotech in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of IO Biotech from $15.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th.
IO Biotech Stock Performance
Hedge Funds Weigh In On IO Biotech
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in IO Biotech in the 1st quarter worth approximately $59,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in IO Biotech in the 1st quarter worth approximately $76,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in IO Biotech in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in IO Biotech by 31.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 29,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 7,000 shares during the period. Finally, Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel acquired a new position in IO Biotech in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $111,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.23% of the company’s stock.
Insider Activity at IO Biotech
In related news, CFO Amy Sullivan acquired 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.32 per share, with a total value of $58,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,000. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 11.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
About IO Biotech
IO Biotech, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops immune-modulating cancer therapies based on the T-win technology platform. The company's lead product candidate, IO102-IO103, which is designed to target immunosuppressive proteins, such as Indoleamine 2,3-dehydrogenase (IDO), and programmed death-ligand (PD-L1) that is in phase 2 clinical trial to treat melanoma, as well as in phase 1 clinical trial to treat lung, head and neck, bladder, and melanoma cancer.
Featured Stories
