IO Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:IOBT) Forecasted to Post Q4 2023 Earnings of ($0.68) Per Share

IO Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:IOBT – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q4 2023 EPS estimates for IO Biotech in a research report issued on Monday, March 20th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Howerton expects that the company will earn ($0.68) per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for IO Biotech’s current full-year earnings is ($2.71) per share.

IOBT has been the subject of several other reports. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of IO Biotech in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of IO Biotech from $15.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th.

IO Biotech Stock Performance

Hedge Funds Weigh In On IO Biotech

IOBT stock opened at $1.98 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $39.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.80 and a beta of -0.61. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.64. IO Biotech has a one year low of $1.91 and a one year high of $9.77.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in IO Biotech in the 1st quarter worth approximately $59,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in IO Biotech in the 1st quarter worth approximately $76,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in IO Biotech in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in IO Biotech by 31.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 29,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 7,000 shares during the period. Finally, Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel acquired a new position in IO Biotech in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $111,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.23% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at IO Biotech

In related news, CFO Amy Sullivan acquired 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.32 per share, with a total value of $58,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,000. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 11.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About IO Biotech

IO Biotech, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops immune-modulating cancer therapies based on the T-win technology platform. The company's lead product candidate, IO102-IO103, which is designed to target immunosuppressive proteins, such as Indoleamine 2,3-dehydrogenase (IDO), and programmed death-ligand (PD-L1) that is in phase 2 clinical trial to treat melanoma, as well as in phase 1 clinical trial to treat lung, head and neck, bladder, and melanoma cancer.

