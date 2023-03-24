iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC) Rating Increased to Hold at StockNews.com

iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTCGet Rating) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday.

IRTC has been the subject of several other reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of iRhythm Technologies from $128.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on shares of iRhythm Technologies from $135.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of iRhythm Technologies from $140.00 to $133.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of iRhythm Technologies from $144.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of iRhythm Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $150.00 price target for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $146.36.

iRhythm Technologies Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ IRTC opened at $119.23 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.24, a quick ratio of 3.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. iRhythm Technologies has a 12 month low of $85.74 and a 12 month high of $169.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.60 billion, a PE ratio of -30.65 and a beta of 1.41. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $109.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $112.63.

iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTCGet Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.67) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.63) by ($0.04). iRhythm Technologies had a negative return on equity of 35.85% and a negative net margin of 28.27%. The company had revenue of $112.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $110.62 million. Equities analysts expect that iRhythm Technologies will post -2.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at iRhythm Technologies

In other news, EVP Patrick Michael Murphy sold 571 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.23, for a total transaction of $66,938.33. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 32,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,802,589.51. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Patrick Michael Murphy sold 571 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.23, for a total transaction of $66,938.33. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 32,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,802,589.51. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Mark J. Day sold 2,116 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.23, for a total transaction of $248,058.68. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 54,815 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,425,962.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 11,317 shares of company stock valued at $1,331,058. 1.64% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of iRhythm Technologies

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in shares of iRhythm Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $49,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of iRhythm Technologies in the third quarter worth approximately $50,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iRhythm Technologies by 29.3% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 736 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of iRhythm Technologies in the second quarter worth approximately $85,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of iRhythm Technologies by 92.0% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 935 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 448 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.96% of the company’s stock.

About iRhythm Technologies

(Get Rating)

iRhythm Technologies, Inc is a digital healthcare company, which engages in the design, development, and commercialization of device-based technology to provide ambulatory cardiac monitoring services. It also provides solutions that detect, predict, and prevent disease. The company was founded by Uday N.

