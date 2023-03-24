iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV) Shares Sold by Leavell Investment Management Inc.

Leavell Investment Management Inc. lowered its stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,017 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 299 shares during the quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF were worth $836,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of HDV. Cowa LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 9,674.3% in the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 3,820,695 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,084,000 after buying an additional 3,781,606 shares in the last quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 7,137.7% in the third quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,433,873 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 3,386,429 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 110.9% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,918,654 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $293,120,000 after purchasing an additional 1,534,728 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 20.7% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 3,851,413 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $351,596,000 after purchasing an additional 660,622 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 57.5% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,423,749 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $142,987,000 after purchasing an additional 519,625 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core High Dividend ETF Stock Performance

Shares of HDV opened at $97.23 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 0.83. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a one year low of $91.24 and a one year high of $110.91. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $102.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $102.14.

iShares Core High Dividend ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core High Dividend ETF (HDV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Dividend Yield Focus index. The fund tracks a dividend-weighted index of 75 high-yielding US equities, screened for high earnings potential and dividend sustainability. HDV was launched on Mar 29, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

