iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Holdings Boosted by Williams Financial LLC

Williams Financial LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 14.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 53,783 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,854 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF accounts for about 17.9% of Williams Financial LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Williams Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $20,664,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lcnb Corp raised its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Lcnb Corp now owns 2,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $773,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. Capital Market Strategies LLC raised its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Capital Market Strategies LLC now owns 1,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $610,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. Biechele Royce Advisors raised its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Biechele Royce Advisors now owns 616 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the period. Foster & Motley Inc. raised its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 1,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $489,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC raised its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 2,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,053,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the period.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

NYSEARCA IVV opened at $394.84 on Friday. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $349.53 and a 12 month high of $464.05. The stock has a market cap of $294.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s 50 day moving average is $402.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $392.07.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

