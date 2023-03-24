iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Position Lessened by Investment Partners LTD.

Investment Partners LTD. decreased its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 22.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,111 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,813 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF accounts for 1.2% of Investment Partners LTD.’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Investment Partners LTD.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $2,348,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Pitti Group Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Pitti Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,177,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC raised its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 45.4% during the 3rd quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 85,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,837,000 after acquiring an additional 26,852 shares in the last quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC raised its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC now owns 20,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,391,000 after acquiring an additional 417 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $436,000. Finally, Triumph Capital Management raised its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 53.5% during the 3rd quarter. Triumph Capital Management now owns 7,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,682,000 after acquiring an additional 2,608 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $394.84 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $402.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $392.07. The company has a market capitalization of $294.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $349.53 and a 1-year high of $464.05.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

