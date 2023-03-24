iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Purchased by Compass Ion Advisors LLC

Compass Ion Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,767 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF makes up about 0.5% of Compass Ion Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Compass Ion Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,831,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lcnb Corp boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.2% during the third quarter. Lcnb Corp now owns 2,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $773,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. Capital Market Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Capital Market Strategies LLC now owns 1,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $610,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. Biechele Royce Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 4.4% during the third quarter. Biechele Royce Advisors now owns 616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the period. Foster & Motley Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 2.0% during the third quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 1,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $489,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.9% during the third quarter. Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 2,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,053,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the period.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IVV opened at $394.84 on Friday. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $349.53 and a 1 year high of $464.05. The company has a market cap of $294.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $402.74 and a 200-day moving average of $392.07.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

