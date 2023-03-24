iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) Holdings Boosted by Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Get Rating) by 6.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,757,605 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 110,009 shares during the period. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF accounts for 3.8% of Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC owned about 0.20% of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF worth $170,470,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at $26,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at $30,000. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs purchased a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at $33,000. EWG Elevate Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $44,000. 80.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA AGG opened at $99.99 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $98.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $97.79. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $93.20 and a 52 week high of $107.38.

About iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

