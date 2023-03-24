iShares Global 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:IOO) Stock Holdings Lifted by Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc.

Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Global 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:IOO – Get Rating) by 175.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,462 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 932 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Global 100 ETF were worth $94,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Global 100 ETF by 117.1% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,904,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,366,000 after acquiring an additional 1,027,371 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Global 100 ETF by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,105,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,553,824,000 after acquiring an additional 460,370 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Global 100 ETF by 605.6% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 284,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,197,000 after acquiring an additional 243,766 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Global 100 ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $12,264,000. Finally, Systelligence LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Global 100 ETF by 101.2% in the 3rd quarter. Systelligence LLC now owns 157,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,372,000 after acquiring an additional 79,203 shares during the period.

Get iShares Global 100 ETF alerts:

iShares Global 100 ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

IOO stock opened at $67.64 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.50 billion, a PE ratio of 16.01 and a beta of 0.92. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $67.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $65.26. iShares Global 100 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $58.45 and a fifty-two week high of $77.51.

iShares Global 100 ETF Profile

iShares Global 100 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global 100 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 100 Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of 100 large-capitalization global companies.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IOO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Global 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:IOO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Global 100 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Global 100 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.