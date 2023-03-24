iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) Shares Purchased by Well Done LLC

Well Done LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Get Rating) by 37.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,410 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,842 shares during the period. Well Done LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $300,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of EEM. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the third quarter worth $27,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Phillips Financial Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the third quarter valued at $39,000. City State Bank lifted its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 686.1% in the fourth quarter. City State Bank now owns 1,077 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 940 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Country Trust Bank lifted its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 190.3% in the third quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 1,225 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 803 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.29% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Price Performance

Shares of EEM opened at $38.77 on Friday. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $33.49 and a 1-year high of $46.78. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $39.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.18.

About iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.