iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) Shares Sold by Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Get Rating) by 30.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 768,061 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 338,341 shares during the period. iShares National Muni Bond ETF accounts for about 1.8% of Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $81,046,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cadent Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Cadent Capital Advisors LLC now owns 13,309 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,404,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the period. Vista Investment Management raised its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 4.5% in the first quarter. Vista Investment Management now owns 2,282 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $250,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the period. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 1.4% in the third quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC now owns 7,011 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $719,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Maryland Capital Management raised its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 1.0% in the third quarter. Maryland Capital Management now owns 9,947 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,020,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Powell Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 0.5% in the third quarter. Powell Investment Advisors LLC now owns 19,065 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,956,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the period.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:MUB opened at $107.14 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $106.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $105.28. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $101.35 and a 12-month high of $109.95.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

