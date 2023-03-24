iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) Shares Sold by Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC

Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC reduced its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Get Rating) by 42.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,891 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,626 shares during the quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $516,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 70.5% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 283 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Oxler Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the third quarter worth about $34,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the third quarter worth about $34,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Hoese & Co LLP acquired a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000.

Get iShares National Muni Bond ETF alerts:

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:MUB opened at $107.14 on Friday. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $101.35 and a fifty-two week high of $109.95. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $106.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $105.28.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Profile

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MUB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.