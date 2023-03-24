iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:IYK) Shares Acquired by Keel Point LLC

Keel Point LLC grew its position in iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:IYK – Get Rating) by 6.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,470 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Keel Point LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF were worth $298,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of IYK. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF by 5.8% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 3,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $734,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF by 44.9% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $498,000 after purchasing an additional 770 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $1,493,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 4,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $842,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF by 129.9% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 27,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,487,000 after purchasing an additional 15,475 shares during the last quarter.

IYK opened at $190.86 on Friday. iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF has a twelve month low of $178.51 and a twelve month high of $215.41. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $195.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $196.37. The company has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a PE ratio of 22.83 and a beta of 0.78.

iShares U.S. Consumer Goods ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S .Consumer Goods Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of United States consumer goods stocks, as represented by the Dow Jones United States Consumer Goods Index.

