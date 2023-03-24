Jamf Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:JAMF) Insider Sells $332,487.50 in Stock

Jamf Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:JAMF – Get Rating) insider Jason Wudi sold 16,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.85, for a total transaction of $332,487.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 371,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,376,001.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

JAMF stock opened at $19.48 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Jamf Holding Corp. has a one year low of $17.16 and a one year high of $36.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.40 billion, a PE ratio of -16.65 and a beta of 0.44. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $20.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.34.

Jamf (NASDAQ:JAMF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $130.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $128.80 million. Jamf had a negative net margin of 29.51% and a negative return on equity of 9.27%. On average, analysts forecast that Jamf Holding Corp. will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently commented on JAMF. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Jamf from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of Jamf in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Jamf from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Jamf from $34.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Jamf from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.00.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Jamf by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,900,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,474,000 after purchasing an additional 8,937 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in Jamf by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 908,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,357,000 after acquiring an additional 32,848 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Jamf by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 778,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,575,000 after acquiring an additional 38,840 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in Jamf by 15.2% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 769,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,398,000 after acquiring an additional 101,556 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ashford Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Jamf by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Ashford Capital Management Inc. now owns 736,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,690,000 after acquiring an additional 34,010 shares in the last quarter. 97.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Jamf Holding Corp. offers a cloud software platform for Apple infrastructure and security platform worldwide. Its products include Jamf Pro, an Apple ecosystem management software solution for IT environments; Jamf Now, a pay-as-you-go Apple device management software solution for small-to-medium-sized businesses; Jamf School, a software solution for educators; Jamf Data Policy, a solution to enforce acceptable usage policies to eliminate shadow IT and block risky content and manage data consumption with real-time analytics and granular reporting; and Jamf Connect that streamlines Mac authentication and identity management; and Jamf Private Access, a ZTNA solution that replaces legacy conditional access and VPN technology.

