Jefferies Financial Group Equities Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for Frontline plc (NYSE:FRO)

Frontline plc (NYSE:FRO – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for Frontline in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, March 21st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst O. Nokta now anticipates that the shipping company will earn $3.18 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $3.01. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Frontline’s current full-year earnings is $3.34 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Frontline’s FY2024 earnings at $2.66 EPS.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the company. TheStreet upgraded Frontline from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Frontline from $16.50 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 6th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Frontline in a report on Friday, March 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Frontline has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.00.

Shares of NYSE:FRO opened at $16.72 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. Frontline has a 1 year low of $7.48 and a 1 year high of $19.29. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.90. The firm has a market cap of $3.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.90 and a beta of 0.21.

Frontline (NYSE:FRO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The shipping company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.08 by ($0.11). Frontline had a return on equity of 17.21% and a net margin of 33.05%. The firm had revenue of $530.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $363.39 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.02) earnings per share. Frontline’s revenue was up 148.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State of Wyoming acquired a new position in Frontline during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Frontline in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Amundi grew its position in shares of Frontline by 46.2% in the second quarter. Amundi now owns 4,389 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,386 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Frontline in the fourth quarter valued at about $97,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP grew its position in shares of Frontline by 3,051.6% in the second quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 9,644 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 9,338 shares during the last quarter. 35.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 16th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.18%. This is an increase from Frontline’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 15th. Frontline’s dividend payout ratio is presently 199.07%.

Frontline Plc is an international shipping company, which engages in the ownership and operation of oil and product tankers. It also offers the seaborne transportation of crude oil and oil products. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Limmasol, Cyprus.

