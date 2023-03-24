Jefferies Financial Group Reaffirms Buy Rating for DHT (NYSE:DHT)

Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of DHT (NYSE:DHT – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a $12.00 target price on the shipping company’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for DHT’s FY2023 earnings at $1.36 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of DHT from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of DHT in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a hold rating on the stock.

DHT Price Performance

DHT stock opened at $10.90 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $10.21 and a 200-day moving average of $9.35. The company has a current ratio of 3.66, a quick ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. DHT has a 12 month low of $4.98 and a 12 month high of $12.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.68 and a beta of -0.15.

DHT Increases Dividend

DHT ( NYSE:DHT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The shipping company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.02. DHT had a net margin of 13.55% and a return on equity of 4.69%. The company had revenue of $116.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $110.42 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.05) earnings per share. DHT’s revenue was up 136.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that DHT will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 17th were paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 16th. This is an increase from DHT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.94%. DHT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 400.01%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. PDT Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of DHT by 368.3% during the second quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 261,989 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,606,000 after acquiring an additional 206,039 shares in the last quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of DHT in the third quarter worth $883,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new position in shares of DHT in the third quarter worth $90,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in shares of DHT by 26.1% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 45,318 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $343,000 after buying an additional 9,370 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates purchased a new position in shares of DHT in the third quarter worth $141,000. 54.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About DHT

DHT Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of a fleet of crude oil tankers. It operates through its integrated management companies in Monaco, Singapore, and Oslo, Norway. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

Further Reading

