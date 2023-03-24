Jefferies Financial Group Reiterates Buy Rating for Essentra (LON:ESNT)

Essentra (LON:ESNT – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a research note issued on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have a GBX 280 ($3.44) price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 56.08% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 295 ($3.62) target price on shares of Essentra in a research note on Monday, February 20th.

Shares of ESNT opened at GBX 179.40 ($2.20) on Wednesday. Essentra has a one year low of GBX 165 ($2.03) and a one year high of GBX 336 ($4.13). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 96.80, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The company has a market cap of £541.23 million, a PE ratio of 5,966.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 1.24. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 219.97 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 220.29.

Essentra plc provides essential components and solutions worldwide. The Components division manufactures and distributes plastic injection molded, vinyl dip-molded, and metal items for equipment manufacturing, automotive, fabrication, electronics, and construction industries; and component solutions comprising caps and plugs, wire and cable management products, flange protection products, knobs, handles and grips, PCB and electronics hardware, and tools and precision instruments for a range of applications and industries that are used in protection and finish products.

