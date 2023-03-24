Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on BELLUS Health Inc.’s Q1 2023 Earnings (TSE:BLU)

BELLUS Health Inc. (TSE:BLU – Get Rating) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q1 2023 earnings per share estimates for BELLUS Health in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, March 21st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Jeong forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.26) for the quarter. The consensus estimate for BELLUS Health’s current full-year earnings is ($0.87) per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for BELLUS Health’s Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.30) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.33) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.36) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.25) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.40) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($1.01) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($1.08) EPS.

BELLUS Health Trading Down 2.8 %

TSE:BLU opened at C$10.40 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.83 and a beta of -0.51. The company has a current ratio of 16.96, a quick ratio of 16.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. BELLUS Health has a 12 month low of C$7.41 and a 12 month high of C$16.24. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$10.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$12.08.

BELLUS Health Company Profile

BELLUS Health Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics for the treatment of refractory chronic cough (RCC) and other cough hypersensitivity indications. Its lead product candidate includes BLU-5937, an antagonist of the P2X3 receptor, which is in Phase II clinical trial for treatment of RCC and chronic pruritus.

Further Reading

