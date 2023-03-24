Jennifer Hyman Sells 23,303 Shares of Rent the Runway, Inc. (NASDAQ:RENT) Stock

Rent the Runway, Inc. (NASDAQ:RENT – Get Rating) CEO Jennifer Hyman sold 23,303 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.56, for a total transaction of $59,655.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 185,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $475,287.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.
Jennifer Hyman also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, March 16th, Jennifer Hyman sold 31,445 shares of Rent the Runway stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.79, for a total transaction of $87,731.55.
- On Thursday, February 2nd, Jennifer Hyman sold 7,737 shares of Rent the Runway stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.51, for a total transaction of $34,893.87.
Rent the Runway Trading Up 5.5 %
Shares of RENT opened at $2.69 on Friday. Rent the Runway, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.10 and a twelve month high of $7.10. The company has a quick ratio of 2.61, a current ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $3.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.82.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Rent the Runway
A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisory Research Inc. raised its position in shares of Rent the Runway by 19.5% in the second quarter. Advisory Research Inc. now owns 27,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 4,419 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of Rent the Runway by 49.1% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 17,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 5,617 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Rent the Runway by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 162,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $497,000 after purchasing an additional 6,320 shares during the period. Hodges Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Rent the Runway in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Rent the Runway by 101.1% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 20,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 10,263 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.87% of the company’s stock.
Rent the Runway Company Profile
Rent the Runway, Inc rents designer wear for women through its stores and online retail. The company offers ready-to-wear, workwear, denim, casual, maternity, outerwear, blouses, knitwear, loungewear, jewelry, handbags, activewear, ski wear, home goods, evening wear, and kids wear, as well as accessories.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Rent the Runway (RENT)
- These 3 Chip Stocks May Be Approaching A Buy Point Soon
- KB Home Strong Results Lift Prices
- Chewy Stock Is Setting Up For Long-Term Profitable Growth
- Why Wall Street Loves These 3 Penny Stocks
- Carvana May Be Able To Reach Profitability This Year
Receive News & Ratings for Rent the Runway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rent the Runway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.