Jennifer Hyman Sells 23,303 Shares of Rent the Runway, Inc. (NASDAQ:RENT) Stock

Rent the Runway, Inc. (NASDAQ:RENT – Get Rating) CEO Jennifer Hyman sold 23,303 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.56, for a total transaction of $59,655.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 185,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $475,287.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Jennifer Hyman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, March 16th, Jennifer Hyman sold 31,445 shares of Rent the Runway stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.79, for a total transaction of $87,731.55.

On Thursday, February 2nd, Jennifer Hyman sold 7,737 shares of Rent the Runway stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.51, for a total transaction of $34,893.87.

Shares of RENT opened at $2.69 on Friday. Rent the Runway, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.10 and a twelve month high of $7.10. The company has a quick ratio of 2.61, a current ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $3.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.82.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Rent the Runway

RENT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Rent the Runway in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Rent the Runway from $2.50 to $3.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price target on shares of Rent the Runway from $8.00 to $4.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Rent the Runway from $6.00 to $3.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $5.83.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisory Research Inc. raised its position in shares of Rent the Runway by 19.5% in the second quarter. Advisory Research Inc. now owns 27,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 4,419 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of Rent the Runway by 49.1% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 17,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 5,617 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Rent the Runway by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 162,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $497,000 after purchasing an additional 6,320 shares during the period. Hodges Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Rent the Runway in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Rent the Runway by 101.1% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 20,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 10,263 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.87% of the company’s stock.

Rent the Runway Company Profile

Rent the Runway, Inc rents designer wear for women through its stores and online retail. The company offers ready-to-wear, workwear, denim, casual, maternity, outerwear, blouses, knitwear, loungewear, jewelry, handbags, activewear, ski wear, home goods, evening wear, and kids wear, as well as accessories.

