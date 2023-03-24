JMP Securities Initiates Coverage on EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR)

Research analysts at JMP Securities initiated coverage on shares of EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “market perform” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of EPR Properties from $57.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, December 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of EPR Properties from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, December 16th. Raymond James reduced their target price on EPR Properties from $48.00 to $45.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on EPR Properties in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.33.

Shares of EPR opened at $34.43 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 7.76, a current ratio of 7.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The company has a market cap of $2.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.68. EPR Properties has a twelve month low of $34.24 and a twelve month high of $56.38. The company has a 50 day moving average of $40.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.67.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of EPR Properties by 102.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 200,340 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,130,000 after buying an additional 101,351 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of EPR Properties by 4.0% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 23,461 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $841,000 after purchasing an additional 895 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of EPR Properties by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 74,080 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,657,000 after purchasing an additional 2,164 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in EPR Properties by 30.9% in the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 119,426 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,283,000 after buying an additional 28,173 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in EPR Properties by 146.1% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 32,935 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,546,000 after buying an additional 19,552 shares during the last quarter. 77.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EPR Properties operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the development, finance and leasing of theaters, entertainment retail and family entertainment centers. It operates through the following segments: Experiential, Education, and Corporate/Unallocated. The Experiential segment includes investments in megaplex theaters, entertainment retail centers, family entertainment centers and other retail parcels.

