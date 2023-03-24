JMP Securities Initiates Coverage on EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR)

Research analysts at JMP Securities initiated coverage on shares of EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “market perform” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.
Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of EPR Properties from $57.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, December 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of EPR Properties from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, December 16th. Raymond James reduced their target price on EPR Properties from $48.00 to $45.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on EPR Properties in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.33.
EPR Properties Price Performance
Shares of EPR opened at $34.43 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 7.76, a current ratio of 7.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The company has a market cap of $2.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.68. EPR Properties has a twelve month low of $34.24 and a twelve month high of $56.38. The company has a 50 day moving average of $40.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.67.
EPR Properties Company Profile
EPR Properties operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the development, finance and leasing of theaters, entertainment retail and family entertainment centers. It operates through the following segments: Experiential, Education, and Corporate/Unallocated. The Experiential segment includes investments in megaplex theaters, entertainment retail centers, family entertainment centers and other retail parcels.
