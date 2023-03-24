John B. Sanfilippo & Son (NASDAQ:JBSS) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son (NASDAQ:JBSS – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning.
John B. Sanfilippo & Son Stock Performance
NASDAQ:JBSS opened at $96.33 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 2.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.14 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $89.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $83.68. John B. Sanfilippo & Son has a fifty-two week low of $67.02 and a fifty-two week high of $98.69.
John B. Sanfilippo & Son (NASDAQ:JBSS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $274.33 million during the quarter. John B. Sanfilippo & Son had a net margin of 6.15% and a return on equity of 22.90%.
Insider Buying and Selling
Institutional Investors Weigh In On John B. Sanfilippo & Son
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Selective Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 150.0% in the 3rd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in John B. Sanfilippo & Son during the 3rd quarter worth $272,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 141.7% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $445,000 after acquiring an additional 3,400 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 705,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,405,000 after acquiring an additional 44,962 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dean Investment Associates LLC raised its stake in John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 18.8% during the 2nd quarter. Dean Investment Associates LLC now owns 47,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,461,000 after acquiring an additional 7,562 shares in the last quarter. 69.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About John B. Sanfilippo & Son
John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc engages in selling nut and nut products through distribution channels. It offers dried fruit based products that are sold under, Fisher nuts, Orchard Valley Harvest, Southern Style Nuts, and Squirrel Brand. The company was founded by Gaspare Sanfilippo and John B. Sanfilippo in 1922 and is headquartered in Elgin, IL.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on John B. Sanfilippo & Son (JBSS)
- KB Home Strong Results Lift Prices
- Chewy Stock Is Setting Up For Long-Term Profitable Growth
- Why Wall Street Loves These 3 Penny Stocks
- Low Volume Bunge Plunge Presents an Opportunity
- Carvana May Be Able To Reach Profitability This Year
Receive News & Ratings for John B. Sanfilippo & Son Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for John B. Sanfilippo & Son and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.