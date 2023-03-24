John B. Sanfilippo & Son (NASDAQ:JBSS) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son (NASDAQ:JBSS – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning.

John B. Sanfilippo & Son Stock Performance

NASDAQ:JBSS opened at $96.33 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 2.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.14 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $89.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $83.68. John B. Sanfilippo & Son has a fifty-two week low of $67.02 and a fifty-two week high of $98.69.

John B. Sanfilippo & Son (NASDAQ:JBSS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $274.33 million during the quarter. John B. Sanfilippo & Son had a net margin of 6.15% and a return on equity of 22.90%.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Investors Weigh In On John B. Sanfilippo & Son

In related news, Director Ellen Taaffe sold 1,992 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.61, for a total transaction of $184,479.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $937,120.59. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other John B. Sanfilippo & Son news, COO Jasper Brian Sanfilippo, Jr. sold 6,199 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.00, for a total value of $582,706.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 17,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,652,708. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Ellen Taaffe sold 1,992 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.61, for a total transaction of $184,479.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $937,120.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 23.49% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Selective Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 150.0% in the 3rd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in John B. Sanfilippo & Son during the 3rd quarter worth $272,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 141.7% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $445,000 after acquiring an additional 3,400 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 705,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,405,000 after acquiring an additional 44,962 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dean Investment Associates LLC raised its stake in John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 18.8% during the 2nd quarter. Dean Investment Associates LLC now owns 47,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,461,000 after acquiring an additional 7,562 shares in the last quarter. 69.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About John B. Sanfilippo & Son

John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc engages in selling nut and nut products through distribution channels. It offers dried fruit based products that are sold under, Fisher nuts, Orchard Valley Harvest, Southern Style Nuts, and Squirrel Brand. The company was founded by Gaspare Sanfilippo and John B. Sanfilippo in 1922 and is headquartered in Elgin, IL.

