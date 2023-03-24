Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) Shares Sold by Wedge Capital Management L L P NC

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lowered its position in shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Get Rating) by 31.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 149,865 shares of the company’s stock after selling 69,886 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $9,591,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 39,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,554,000 after purchasing an additional 1,585 shares in the last quarter. Ballew Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Johnson Controls International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $226,000. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC lifted its stake in Johnson Controls International by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC now owns 21,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,362,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Johnson Controls International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,980,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 41.6% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.76% of the company’s stock.

JCI opened at $58.71 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The company has a market cap of $36.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.23. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $64.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $61.61. Johnson Controls International plc has a fifty-two week low of $45.52 and a fifty-two week high of $69.60.

Johnson Controls International ( NYSE:JCI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.01. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 4.98% and a return on equity of 12.51%. The company had revenue of $6.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.25 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.54 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Johnson Controls International plc will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Monday, March 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 17th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.45%. This is a boost from Johnson Controls International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 78.26%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on JCI. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $70.00 to $74.00 in a report on Monday, December 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $64.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $76.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $74.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Johnson Controls International presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.36.

In related news, VP Daniel C. Mcconeghy sold 3,068 shares of Johnson Controls International stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.43, for a total transaction of $197,671.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 5,054 shares in the company, valued at $325,629.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Johnson Controls International Plc engages in the provision of building products, energy solutions, integrated infrastructure and next generation transportation systems. Its technology and service capabilities include fire, security, HVAC, power solutions and energy storage to serve various end markets including large institutions, commercial buildings, retail, industrial, small business and residential.

