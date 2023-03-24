Johnson Controls International Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:JCI)

Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Get Rating) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Stock investors acquired 19,207 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 1,963% compared to the typical volume of 931 call options.

Johnson Controls International Price Performance

JCI stock opened at $58.71 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $36.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.02. Johnson Controls International has a 52-week low of $45.52 and a 52-week high of $69.60. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $64.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.61.

Get Johnson Controls International alerts:

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.01. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 4.98% and a return on equity of 12.51%. The firm had revenue of $6.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.25 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.54 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Johnson Controls International will post 3.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Johnson Controls International Increases Dividend

Insiders Place Their Bets

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 20th will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 17th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.45%. This is a boost from Johnson Controls International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 78.26%.

In other Johnson Controls International news, VP Daniel C. Mcconeghy sold 3,068 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.43, for a total transaction of $197,671.24. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 5,054 shares in the company, valued at approximately $325,629.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Johnson Controls International

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 48.3% during the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 654 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Elequin Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton bought a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 152.4% during the 1st quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 588 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.76% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently commented on JCI shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Johnson Controls International in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Johnson Controls International from $70.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Barclays reduced their target price on Johnson Controls International from $74.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Bank of America downgraded Johnson Controls International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $85.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on Johnson Controls International from $64.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Johnson Controls International currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $70.36.

About Johnson Controls International

(Get Rating)

Johnson Controls International Plc engages in the provision of building products, energy solutions, integrated infrastructure and next generation transportation systems. Its technology and service capabilities include fire, security, HVAC, power solutions and energy storage to serve various end markets including large institutions, commercial buildings, retail, industrial, small business and residential.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson Controls International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson Controls International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.