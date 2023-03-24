Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Shares Sold by Bangor Savings Bank

Bangor Savings Bank trimmed its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 10.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,805 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,906 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson makes up 0.5% of Bangor Savings Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Bangor Savings Bank’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $4,559,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in JNJ. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC lifted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC now owns 3,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $605,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,425,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Mason & Associates Inc lifted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Mason & Associates Inc now owns 1,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,451,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Finally, Oakworth Capital Inc. lifted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 21,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,490,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. 67.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently commented on JNJ shares. SVB Leerink lowered their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $194.00 to $186.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 20th. StockNews.com started coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $215.00 price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Atlantic Securities upped their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $160.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $198.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $174.73.

Johnson & Johnson Price Performance

Shares of JNJ opened at $151.13 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $393.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.54. Johnson & Johnson has a twelve month low of $150.11 and a twelve month high of $186.69. The company has a 50 day moving average of $160.17 and a 200-day moving average of $167.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The company reported $2.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $23.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.90 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 18.90% and a return on equity of 35.76%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.13 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Johnson & Johnson Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st were paid a dividend of $1.13 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 17th. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.99%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.06%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider James D. Swanson sold 1,062 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.66, for a total value of $164,248.92. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 9,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,425,191.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and MedTech. The Consumer Health segment includes products focused on personal healthcare used in the Skin Health/Beauty, Over-the-Counter medicines, Baby Care, Oral Care, Women’s Health and Wound Care markets.

