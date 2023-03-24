Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Shares Sold by Hexagon Capital Partners LLC

Hexagon Capital Partners LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 40.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,764 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,215 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $312,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. TD Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Piershale Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Finally, Legend Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $59,000. 67.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Johnson & Johnson

In related news, insider James D. Swanson sold 1,062 shares of Johnson & Johnson stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.66, for a total value of $164,248.92. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 9,215 shares in the company, valued at $1,425,191.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Johnson & Johnson Price Performance

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Atlantic Securities raised their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $160.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $198.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Guggenheim started coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $161.00 price objective for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $215.00 price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Johnson & Johnson has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $174.73.

JNJ stock opened at $151.13 on Friday. Johnson & Johnson has a 52-week low of $150.11 and a 52-week high of $186.69. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $160.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $167.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $393.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.54.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The company reported $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.13. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 35.76% and a net margin of 18.90%. The business had revenue of $23.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.90 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.13 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.5 EPS for the current year.

Johnson & Johnson Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st were issued a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 17th. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 67.06%.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and MedTech. The Consumer Health segment includes products focused on personal healthcare used in the Skin Health/Beauty, Over-the-Counter medicines, Baby Care, Oral Care, Women’s Health and Wound Care markets.

Further Reading

