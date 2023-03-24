Joule Financial LLC Buys 119 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Joule Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 7.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,665 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period. Joule Financial LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $294,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baldrige Asset Management LLC raised its position in Johnson & Johnson by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC now owns 2,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the period. First Heartland Consultants Inc. raised its position in Johnson & Johnson by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 12,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,133,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC raised its position in Johnson & Johnson by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 84,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,875,000 after acquiring an additional 7,125 shares during the period. Range Financial Group LLC raised its position in Johnson & Johnson by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Range Financial Group LLC now owns 3,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $624,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the period. Finally, Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY raised its position in Johnson & Johnson by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY now owns 63,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,290,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.94% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Johnson & Johnson news, insider James D. Swanson sold 1,062 shares of Johnson & Johnson stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.66, for a total value of $164,248.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,425,191.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Johnson & Johnson Stock Performance

JNJ opened at $151.13 on Friday. Johnson & Johnson has a fifty-two week low of $150.11 and a fifty-two week high of $186.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $393.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.42, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a fifty day moving average of $160.17 and a 200 day moving average of $167.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.99.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The company reported $2.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.22 by $0.13. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 18.90% and a return on equity of 35.76%. The business had revenue of $23.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.90 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.13 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Johnson & Johnson Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st were paid a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 17th. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.99%. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is currently 67.06%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $55.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Monday, February 6th. SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $194.00 to $186.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 20th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Atlantic Securities raised their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $160.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $176.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $174.73.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and MedTech. The Consumer Health segment includes products focused on personal healthcare used in the Skin Health/Beauty, Over-the-Counter medicines, Baby Care, Oral Care, Women’s Health and Wound Care markets.

