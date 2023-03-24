JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts Give Allianz (FRA:ALV) a €240.00 Price Target

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €240.00 ($258.06) price objective on Allianz (FRA:ALV – Get Rating) in a report published on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on ALV. Jefferies Financial Group set a €245.00 ($263.44) price target on Allianz in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Berenberg Bank set a €309.00 ($332.26) price target on Allianz in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €260.00 ($279.57) price target on Allianz in a research report on Friday, February 17th. UBS Group set a €233.00 ($250.54) price objective on Allianz in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €248.00 ($266.67) price objective on Allianz in a research report on Monday, January 9th.

Allianz Stock Performance

Shares of ALV stock opened at €206.80 ($222.37) on Tuesday. Allianz has a fifty-two week low of €167.30 ($179.89) and a fifty-two week high of €206.80 ($222.37). The business has a fifty day simple moving average of €217.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of €198.10.

About Allianz

Allianz SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides property-casualty insurance, life/health insurance, and asset management products and services worldwide. The company's Property-Casualty segment offers various insurance products, including motor liability and own damage, accident, general liability, fire and property, legal expense, credit, and travel to private and corporate customers.

