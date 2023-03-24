JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts Give Deutsche Telekom (FRA:DTE) a €30.00 Price Target

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €30.00 ($32.26) target price on Deutsche Telekom (FRA:DTE – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €25.00 ($26.88) target price on Deutsche Telekom in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Barclays set a €25.00 ($26.88) target price on Deutsche Telekom in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group set a €23.60 ($25.38) price target on Deutsche Telekom in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €25.00 ($26.88) price target on Deutsche Telekom in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €25.00 ($26.88) price target on Deutsche Telekom in a research note on Friday, February 24th.

Deutsche Telekom Trading Up 0.2 %

DTE stock opened at €21.84 ($23.48) on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is €20.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €19.58. Deutsche Telekom has a 1-year low of €12.72 ($13.68) and a 1-year high of €18.13 ($19.49).

About Deutsche Telekom

Deutsche Telekom AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated telecommunication services. The company operates through five segments: Germany, United States, Europe, Systems Solutions, and Group Development. It offers fixed-network services, including voice and data communication services based on fixed-network and broadband technology; and sells terminal equipment and other hardware products, as well as services to resellers.

