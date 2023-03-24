JPMorgan Chase & Co. Cuts RAPT Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RAPT) Price Target to $42.00

RAPT Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RAPT – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $48.00 to $42.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on RAPT. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and issued a $43.00 price objective on shares of RAPT Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price target on shares of RAPT Therapeutics from $44.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of RAPT Therapeutics from $27.00 to $23.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of RAPT Therapeutics from $55.00 to $48.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of RAPT Therapeutics from $34.00 to $33.00 in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $41.44.

NASDAQ RAPT opened at $18.04 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $618.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.99 and a beta of 0.46. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.08. RAPT Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $9.85 and a 1 year high of $32.45.

In related news, insider William Ho sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.56, for a total transaction of $127,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 35,072 shares in the company, valued at approximately $896,440.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In related news, insider William Ho sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.56, for a total transaction of $127,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 35,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $896,440.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Wendye Robbins purchased 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $18.99 per share, for a total transaction of $47,475.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 14,900 shares in the company, valued at $282,951. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders sold 20,742 shares of company stock worth $532,352 in the last three months. 5.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in RAPT Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in RAPT Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in RAPT Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Fred Alger Management LLC purchased a new stake in RAPT Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $122,000. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC grew its holdings in RAPT Therapeutics by 37.0% during the 2nd quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 6,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 1,882 shares in the last quarter.

Rapt Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical stage immunology-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of oral small molecule therapies for patients in oncology and inflammatory diseases. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, CA.

