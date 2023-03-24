JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Shares Purchased by LVZ Inc.

LVZ Inc. lifted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,746 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the quarter. LVZ Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $636,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc grew its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc now owns 940,346 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $126,110,000 after acquiring an additional 9,338 shares during the period. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the fourth quarter worth approximately $527,000. Capital Market Strategies LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the fourth quarter worth approximately $204,000. Joule Financial LLC grew its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Joule Financial LLC now owns 5,035 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $675,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares during the period. Finally, Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 292,558 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,232,000 after acquiring an additional 2,102 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.89% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Down 0.3 %

JPM opened at $126.84 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a one year low of $101.28 and a one year high of $144.34. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $138.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $129.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $373.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.12.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Announces Dividend

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 13th. The financial services provider reported $3.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.11 by $0.46. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 14.68% and a net margin of 24.34%. The firm had revenue of $34.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.33 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 12.9 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 6th will be paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.11%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently weighed in on JPM shares. Credit Suisse Group set a $155.00 price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $148.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Monday, March 13th. StockNews.com began coverage on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada set a $130.00 price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $149.17.

Insider Transactions at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

In other news, CEO Mary E. Erdoes sold 10,340 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.29, for a total transaction of $1,450,598.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 544,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $76,336,839.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Mary E. Erdoes sold 10,340 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.29, for a total transaction of $1,450,598.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 544,136 shares in the company, valued at approximately $76,336,839.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 23,148 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.31, for a total value of $3,247,895.88. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 48,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,778,516.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 37,887 shares of company stock valued at $5,315,762 in the last quarter. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company, which engages in providing financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

