K-Bro Linen (TSE:KBL) Price Target Lowered to C$36.00 at Acumen Capital

K-Bro Linen (TSE:KBL – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Acumen Capital from C$38.00 to C$36.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

K-Bro Linen Stock Performance

TSE KBL opened at C$27.70 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.10. K-Bro Linen has a 52-week low of C$26.53 and a 52-week high of C$34.27. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$29.71 and its 200 day moving average price is C$29.23. The firm has a market cap of C$298.33 million, a P/E ratio of 57.71, a P/E/G ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.18.

K-Bro Linen Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. K-Bro Linen’s dividend payout ratio is currently 250.00%.

About K-Bro Linen

K-Bro Linen Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides laundry and linen services to healthcare institutions, hotels, and other commercial organizations in Canada and the United Kingdom. Its services include processing, management, and distribution of general and operating room linens, such as sheets, blankets, towels, surgical gowns, and drapes and other linens.

