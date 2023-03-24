K-Bro Linen (TSE:KBL) PT Lowered to C$37.00

K-Bro Linen (TSE:KBL – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by TD Securities from C$42.00 to C$37.00 in a research note published on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. TD Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on KBL. Raymond James cut shares of K-Bro Linen from a strong-buy rating to an outperform rating and decreased their price objective for the company from C$47.00 to C$37.50 in a research note on Thursday. Acumen Capital cut their target price on shares of K-Bro Linen from C$38.00 to C$36.00 in a research report on Thursday.

K-Bro Linen Stock Performance

Shares of TSE:KBL opened at C$27.70 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$29.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$29.23. The stock has a market capitalization of C$298.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.10, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 0.87. K-Bro Linen has a 1 year low of C$26.53 and a 1 year high of C$34.27.

K-Bro Linen Dividend Announcement

About K-Bro Linen

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.33%. K-Bro Linen’s dividend payout ratio is currently 250.00%.

K-Bro Linen Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides laundry and linen services to healthcare institutions, hotels, and other commercial organizations in Canada and the United Kingdom. Its services include processing, management, and distribution of general and operating room linens, such as sheets, blankets, towels, surgical gowns, and drapes and other linens.

