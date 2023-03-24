Kadant (NYSE:KAI) Upgraded to Buy at StockNews.com

Kadant (NYSE:KAI – Get Rating) was upgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Wednesday.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the stock. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Kadant from $182.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $229.00 price objective on shares of Kadant in a research report on Monday, February 13th.

Kadant stock opened at $198.89 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion, a PE ratio of 19.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.21. Kadant has a twelve month low of $154.19 and a twelve month high of $221.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a 50 day moving average of $206.09 and a 200-day moving average of $187.66.

Kadant ( NYSE:KAI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The industrial products company reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $232.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $219.09 million. Kadant had a net margin of 13.37% and a return on equity of 17.48%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.31 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Kadant will post 8.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Kadant news, SVP Stacy D. Krause sold 780 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.10, for a total transaction of $159,978.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $377,999.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Michael J. Mckenney sold 2,335 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.73, for a total value of $485,049.55. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 24,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,121,167.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Stacy D. Krause sold 780 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.10, for a total transaction of $159,978.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,843 shares in the company, valued at $377,999.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 5,780 shares of company stock valued at $1,179,960. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Kadant by 6.1% in the third quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 12,958 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,162,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Kadant by 27.7% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 20,187 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,367,000 after purchasing an additional 4,384 shares during the period. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kadant in the third quarter valued at about $2,411,000. Partners Group Holding AG grew its stake in shares of Kadant by 7.8% in the second quarter. Partners Group Holding AG now owns 3,178 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $580,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC grew its stake in shares of Kadant by 11.1% in the third quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC now owns 575,067 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $95,927,000 after acquiring an additional 57,365 shares in the last quarter. 95.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Kadant Inc is a global supplier of critical components and engineered systems used in process industries worldwide. The firm’s products, technologies, and services play an integral role in enhancing process efficiency, optimizing energy utilization, and maximizing productivity in resource-intensive industries.

