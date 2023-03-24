Karuna Therapeutics’ (KRTX) “Outperform” Rating Reaffirmed at Wedbush

Wedbush restated their outperform rating on shares of Karuna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KRTX – Get Rating) in a report released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on KRTX. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Karuna Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. They set a neutral rating and a $214.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Karuna Therapeutics in a report on Friday, January 27th. They set a neutral rating and a $209.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Karuna Therapeutics from $276.00 to $270.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 9th. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Karuna Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, January 5th. They issued an overweight rating and a $285.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Karuna Therapeutics from $262.00 to $257.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $272.69.

Shares of NASDAQ:KRTX opened at $176.22 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $6.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.21 and a beta of 1.20. Karuna Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $92.26 and a 12 month high of $278.25. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $192.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $208.93.

Karuna Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:KRTX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported ($2.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.26) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $5.30 million during the quarter. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 85.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.94) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Karuna Therapeutics will post -11.48 EPS for the current year.

In other Karuna Therapeutics news, CFO Troy A. Ignelzi sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.14, for a total value of $40,028.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 21,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,370,457.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Karuna Therapeutics news, CFO Troy A. Ignelzi sold 200 shares of Karuna Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.14, for a total value of $40,028.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 21,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,370,457.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Stephen K. Brannan sold 5,000 shares of Karuna Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.52, for a total value of $987,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,962,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 21,227 shares of company stock valued at $4,141,825 over the last three months. 16.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of KRTX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Karuna Therapeutics by 19.6% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 20,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,563,000 after acquiring an additional 3,317 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Karuna Therapeutics by 132.7% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 211,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,839,000 after purchasing an additional 120,709 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Karuna Therapeutics by 5.1% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Karuna Therapeutics by 53.7% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 12,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,559,000 after acquiring an additional 4,297 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of Karuna Therapeutics by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 23,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,926,000 after purchasing an additional 669 shares in the last quarter.

Karuna Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. engages in business of research and development of therapies utilizing muscarinic cholinergic receptors to treat psychosis and cognitive impairment in numerous central nervous system disorders. The company was founded by Andrew Miller, Eric Elenko, and Peter Jeffrey Conn in July 2009 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

