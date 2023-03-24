KB Home (NYSE:KBH) Raised to “Neutral” at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

KB Home (NYSE:KBH – Get Rating) was upgraded by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a $42.50 target price on the construction company’s stock, up from their prior target price of $32.50. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price points to a potential upside of 7.40% from the company’s previous close.
A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on KBH. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of KB Home from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on KB Home from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. UBS Group increased their price objective on KB Home from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on KB Home in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $42.00 price target on shares of KB Home in a research note on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.71.
KB Home Price Performance
NYSE KBH opened at $39.57 on Friday. KB Home has a one year low of $24.78 and a one year high of $40.92. The firm has a market cap of $3.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.58. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $36.37 and its 200-day moving average is $32.07.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in KB Home by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 89,632 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,854,000 after purchasing an additional 8,061 shares during the last quarter. CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KB Home in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $399,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of KB Home during the 4th quarter worth approximately $289,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of KB Home by 44.0% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,625 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $147,000 after acquiring an additional 1,413 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in KB Home by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 118,886 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,787,000 after acquiring an additional 1,348 shares during the period. 89.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About KB Home
KB Home engages in selling and building a variety of new homes. It builds various types of homes, including attached and detached single-family homes, townhomes, and condominiums. The firm operates through the following segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. It offer homes in development communities, at urban in-fill locations and as part of mixed-use projects.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on KB Home (KBH)
- Can Darden Restaurants Hit New Highs In 2023?
- These 3 Chip Stocks May Be Approaching A Buy Point Soon
- KB Home Strong Results Lift Prices
- Chewy Stock Is Setting Up For Long-Term Profitable Growth
- Why Wall Street Loves These 3 Penny Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for KB Home Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KB Home and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.