KB Home (NYSE:KBH) Raised to “Neutral” at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

KB Home (NYSE:KBH – Get Rating) was upgraded by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a $42.50 target price on the construction company’s stock, up from their prior target price of $32.50. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price points to a potential upside of 7.40% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on KBH. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of KB Home from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on KB Home from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. UBS Group increased their price objective on KB Home from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on KB Home in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $42.00 price target on shares of KB Home in a research note on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.71.

KB Home Price Performance

NYSE KBH opened at $39.57 on Friday. KB Home has a one year low of $24.78 and a one year high of $40.92. The firm has a market cap of $3.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.58. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $36.37 and its 200-day moving average is $32.07.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

KB Home ( NYSE:KBH Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 22nd. The construction company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 billion. KB Home had a net margin of 11.83% and a return on equity of 24.06%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.47 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that KB Home will post 4.12 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in KB Home by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 89,632 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,854,000 after purchasing an additional 8,061 shares during the last quarter. CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KB Home in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $399,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of KB Home during the 4th quarter worth approximately $289,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of KB Home by 44.0% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,625 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $147,000 after acquiring an additional 1,413 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in KB Home by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 118,886 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,787,000 after acquiring an additional 1,348 shares during the period. 89.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About KB Home

(Get Rating)

KB Home engages in selling and building a variety of new homes. It builds various types of homes, including attached and detached single-family homes, townhomes, and condominiums. The firm operates through the following segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. It offer homes in development communities, at urban in-fill locations and as part of mixed-use projects.

Recommended Stories

