Keel Point LLC Acquires New Holdings in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Keel Point LLC bought a new position in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 2,015 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $316,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Waste Management by 2.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 36,984,227 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,925,244,000 after purchasing an additional 1,016,798 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 194.9% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,217,592 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $192,988,000 after acquiring an additional 804,708 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 3,120.2% in the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 600,443 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $96,197,000 after purchasing an additional 581,797 shares during the period. Amundi boosted its stake in Waste Management by 18.8% during the second quarter. Amundi now owns 3,194,558 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $482,604,000 after buying an additional 504,966 shares during the period. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its stake in shares of Waste Management by 21.5% during the 3rd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 2,605,293 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $417,394,000 after purchasing an additional 461,425 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.48% of the company’s stock.

Waste Management Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE:WM opened at $150.70 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $152.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $158.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.72. Waste Management, Inc. has a 1 year low of $138.89 and a 1 year high of $175.98.

Waste Management Increases Dividend

Waste Management ( NYSE:WM Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The business services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.39 by ($0.09). Waste Management had a net margin of 11.36% and a return on equity of 32.91%. The firm had revenue of $4.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.97 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.26 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Waste Management, Inc. will post 6.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th. This is a positive change from Waste Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. Waste Management’s payout ratio is currently 51.95%.

Waste Management announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, December 8th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the business services provider to buy up to 2.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently issued reports on WM. StockNews.com started coverage on Waste Management in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Waste Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $185.00 to $171.00 in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Waste Management from $157.00 to $151.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $177.00 to $179.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price target on Waste Management from $167.00 to $166.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Waste Management currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $169.50.

Insider Buying and Selling at Waste Management

In other news, EVP John J. Morris sold 15,204 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.03, for a total value of $2,357,076.12. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 95,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,799,318.83. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP John J. Morris sold 15,204 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.03, for a total value of $2,357,076.12. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 95,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,799,318.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Leslie K. Nagy sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.11, for a total value of $120,888.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $787,283.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 31,027 shares of company stock worth $4,806,619 in the last ninety days. 0.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Waste Management Company Profile

Waste Management, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of waste management environmental services. It operates through the following segments: East Tier, West Tier, and Other. The East Tier segment consists of Eastern U.S., the Great Lakes Region, and Canada. The West Tier segment includes the upper Midwest region and British Columbia, Canada.

Further Reading

