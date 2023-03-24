Keel Point LLC Boosts Stake in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Keel Point LLC lifted its position in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) by 5.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,686 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the quarter. Keel Point LLC’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $247,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ZTS. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its stake in Zoetis by 430.8% in the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Zoetis in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel purchased a new position in Zoetis in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. EWG Elevate Inc. purchased a new position in Zoetis in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Zoetis in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. 90.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on ZTS shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Zoetis in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Zoetis from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $223.83.

ZTS stock opened at $161.24 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $74.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.83, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. Zoetis Inc. has a 12 month low of $124.15 and a 12 month high of $201.32. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $165.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $155.44.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15. The company had revenue of $2.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.01 billion. Zoetis had a net margin of 26.16% and a return on equity of 50.20%. Zoetis’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.00 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 20th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.93%. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.33%.

Zoetis, Inc engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of medicines, vaccines, diagnostic products and services, biodevices, genetic tests, and precision animal health technology. The firm operates through the United States and International geographical segments. The United States segment is involved in U.S.

