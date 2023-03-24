Keel Point LLC Buys New Position in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Keel Point LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 1,380 shares of the payment services company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AXP. Zhang Financial LLC boosted its stake in American Express by 13.7% in the 4th quarter. Zhang Financial LLC now owns 2,534 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $374,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the period. Burt Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of American Express during the 4th quarter worth $277,000. Horan Securities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of American Express by 11,450.0% during the 4th quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 462 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 458 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in shares of American Express by 82.7% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 5,239 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $707,000 after buying an additional 2,372 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in American Express in the 4th quarter worth about $232,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on AXP shares. Piper Sandler upped their target price on American Express from $159.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on American Express from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on American Express from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on American Express from $170.00 to $166.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on American Express from $128.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $175.44.

American Express Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:AXP opened at $162.76 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $121.10 billion, a PE ratio of 16.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.20. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $168.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $155.58. American Express has a one year low of $130.65 and a one year high of $194.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.62.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 27th. The payment services company reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by ($0.11). American Express had a net margin of 14.16% and a return on equity of 31.76%. The firm had revenue of $14.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.25 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.18 earnings per share. American Express’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that American Express will post 11.25 EPS for the current year.

American Express Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. This is a boost from American Express’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 5th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.47%. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.14%.

American Express announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, March 8th that authorizes the company to buyback 120,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the payment services company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Monique Herena sold 15,217 shares of American Express stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.18, for a total transaction of $2,635,280.06. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,374,644.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other American Express news, insider Denise Pickett sold 28,688 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.78, for a total value of $5,186,216.64. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,557 shares in the company, valued at $2,270,054.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Monique Herena sold 15,217 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.18, for a total value of $2,635,280.06. Following the sale, the insider now owns 13,712 shares in the company, valued at $2,374,644.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 49,361 shares of company stock worth $8,773,678. 0.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About American Express

(Get Rating)

American Express Co engages in the provision of charge and credit card products and travel-related services. It operates through the following segments: U.S Consumer Services (USCS), Commercial Services (CS), International Card Services (ICS), Global Merchant and Network Services (GMNS), and Corporate and Other.

