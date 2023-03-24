Keel Point LLC Buys Shares of 1,324 The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Keel Point LLC purchased a new stake in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 1,324 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock, valued at approximately $252,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its holdings in Boeing by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 701 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $134,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Boeing by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 16,885 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $2,045,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Boeing by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 9,311 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,127,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Boeing by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,719 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $450,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MKT Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Boeing by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. MKT Advisors LLC now owns 3,850 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $527,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.07% of the company’s stock.

Boeing Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of BA stock opened at $197.90 on Friday. The Boeing Company has a 52 week low of $113.02 and a 52 week high of $221.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $118.58 billion, a PE ratio of -23.87, a P/E/G ratio of 68.83 and a beta of 1.43. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $208.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $179.14.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.75) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($1.80). The business had revenue of $19.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.10 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($7.69) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that The Boeing Company will post 0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price target on shares of Boeing from $185.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Northcoast Research assumed coverage on shares of Boeing in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Boeing from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Boeing from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $213.00 to $220.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Boeing in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $224.50.

Boeing Company Profile

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space, and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes (BCA), Defense, Space and Security (BDS), Global Services (BGS), and Boeing Capital (BCC). The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

