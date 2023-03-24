Keel Point LLC Buys Shares of 3,524 Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X (NYSEARCA:SPXL)

Keel Point LLC bought a new stake in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X (NYSEARCA:SPXL – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 3,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 4,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X by 70.6% in the 2nd quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X by 62.3% in the 3rd quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 710 shares in the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC lifted its stake in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X by 13.2% in the 3rd quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 8,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $438,000 after acquiring an additional 953 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X by 10,588.9% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 953 shares in the last quarter.

Get Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X alerts:

Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X Stock Up 0.5 %

NYSEARCA:SPXL opened at $65.03 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 3.08. Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X has a twelve month low of $48.97 and a twelve month high of $128.30. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $69.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $66.79.

Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X Company Profile

Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X Shares, formerly Direxion Daily Large Cap Bull 3X Shares, seeks daily investment results of 300% of the price performance of the S&P 500 Index. The S&P 500 Index is a capitalization-weighted index composed of 500 domestic common stocks. Standard & Poor’s selects the 500 stocks comprising the Index on the basis of market values and industry diversification.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPXL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X (NYSEARCA:SPXL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.