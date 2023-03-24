Keel Point LLC Buys Shares of 9,370 Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR)

Keel Point LLC bought a new stake in Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 9,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $277,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Baker Hughes in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Baker Hughes during the second quarter valued at $29,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Baker Hughes by 104.7% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 690 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in shares of Baker Hughes during the second quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Baker Hughes during the third quarter valued at $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Baker Hughes alerts:

Baker Hughes Stock Performance

Baker Hughes stock opened at $26.73 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $30.61 and its 200-day moving average is $28.21. The company has a market cap of $27.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -44.55 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.90. Baker Hughes has a 12 month low of $20.42 and a 12 month high of $39.78.

Baker Hughes Announces Dividend

Baker Hughes ( NASDAQ:BKR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 23rd. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $5.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.07 billion. Baker Hughes had a negative net margin of 2.85% and a positive return on equity of 5.98%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.25 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Baker Hughes will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 17th. Investors of record on Monday, February 6th were issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 3rd. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.84%. Baker Hughes’s payout ratio is currently -126.67%.

Insider Activity at Baker Hughes

In related news, EVP Maria C. Borras sold 9,811 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.93, for a total transaction of $303,454.23. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 59,463 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,839,190.59. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently commented on BKR. Citigroup increased their price objective on Baker Hughes from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. HSBC increased their price objective on Baker Hughes from $33.30 to $39.00 in a research note on Monday, January 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Baker Hughes from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. Benchmark initiated coverage on Baker Hughes in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler raised Baker Hughes from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $34.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.11.

Baker Hughes Profile

(Get Rating)

Baker Hughes Co is a holding company, which engages in the provision of oilfield products, services, and digital solutions. It operates through the Oilfield Services and Equipment (OFSE) and industrial and Energy Technology (IET) segments. The OFSE segment designs and manufactures products and provides services for onshore and offshore oilfield operations.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BKR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Baker Hughes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baker Hughes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.