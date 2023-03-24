Keel Point LLC Has $178,000 Stock Holdings in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Keel Point LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) by 48.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,304 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,027 shares during the period. Keel Point LLC’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $178,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of Ford Motor during the first quarter worth $37,000. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp bought a new position in shares of Ford Motor during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its position in shares of Ford Motor by 65.8% during the third quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 2,836 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,126 shares in the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Ford Motor by 107.6% during the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,020 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,565 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management lifted its position in Ford Motor by 82.7% in the 2nd quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 3,065 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,387 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.68% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Ford Motor

In related news, insider Ashwani Kumar Galhotra sold 24,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.01, for a total value of $323,298.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 511,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,655,981.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Ashwani Kumar Galhotra sold 24,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.01, for a total value of $323,298.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 511,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,655,981.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO John T. Lawler sold 29,821 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.07, for a total transaction of $389,760.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 443,683 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,798,936.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 134,592 shares of company stock worth $1,740,843. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Ford Motor Stock Down 0.5 %

F has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ford Motor in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Benchmark cut their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Barclays started coverage on shares of Ford Motor in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.34.

Ford Motor stock opened at $11.42 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $12.59 and its 200-day moving average is $12.87. Ford Motor has a fifty-two week low of $10.61 and a fifty-two week high of $17.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.20.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The auto manufacturer reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $41.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.73 billion. Ford Motor had a positive return on equity of 17.45% and a negative net margin of 1.25%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.26 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Ford Motor will post 1.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ford Motor Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Monday, February 13th were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 10th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.25%. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -117.65%.

Ford Motor Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ford Motor Co engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of automobiles. It operates through the following segments: Ford Blue, Ford Model E, and Ford Pro, Ford Next, and Ford Credit. The Ford Blue, Ford Model E, and Ford Pro segment includes the sale of Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories, together with the associated costs to develop, manufacture, distribute, and service the vehicles, parts, and accessories.

Further Reading

